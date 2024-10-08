Rebel News LIVE! Calgary 2024
Rebel News LIVE! returned to Calgary on Oct. 5, 2024, for a freedom conference focused on the most pressing issues currently facing Canadians.
Canada's most provocative, freedom-oriented conference returned to Calgary on October 5, 2024, for conversations focusing on the threat of government overreach, schools and sports being flooded with woke gender ideology and attacks against independent journalists and conservative voices.
While our government strives to limit freedom of speech and the exchange of ideas, Rebel News LIVE! is a commitment to ensuring compelling ideas and thought leaders are given a platform to share their interesting perspectives and ideas.
Rebel News LIVE! Calgary 2024 features:
- A fireside chat with Rebel News CEO Ezra Levant and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
- Prof. Tom Flanagan, a professor emeritus in political science at the University of Calgary and author of Grave Error: How The Media Misled Us (and the Truth about Residential Schools)
- April Hutchinson, a Team Canada powerlifter who was persecuted by her sport's governing body for pushing back against biological men competing in women's sports
- Tamara Lich, one of the organizers of the Freedom Convoy and author of Hold The Line: My story from the heart of the Freedom Convoy
- Robbie Picard, an advocate for Canada's oil and gas sector
- Kris Sims, a critic of government waste and Alberta director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation
- Avi Yemini, Rebel News' chief Australian correspondent (virtual appearance)
- Drea Humphrey, Rebel News' B.C. bureau chief
- Alexa Lavoie, Rebel News' Quebec bureau chief
- David Menzies, Rebel News' mission specialist
- Sheila Gunn Reid, Rebel News' editor-in-chief and Alberta bureau chief