Rebel News refuses to cower after billboard truck attacked by rabid activists

Astute viewers of Rebel News are likely aware that we were covering duelling protests at Toronto’s Queen’s Park last week. One group consisted of concerned parents who want schools to embrace education over indoctrination. The other group consisted of radicalized “spirit unicorns” and their Antifa allies. Pop quiz: can you possibly guess which group came across as civil and articulate and which group came across as unhinged maniacs?

Transgender Antifa agitators ripped a sign referencing vaccine damage and gets into a scuffle with the owner.



Police stood by and watched from afar at the 1 Million March for Children rally.https://t.co/OixkesAIc1 pic.twitter.com/tPB9mYK1gV — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) September 20, 2024

Granted, one does have the right to be profane and vulgar in public. But nobody has the right to throw a brick at some one or some thing for whatever reason.

But that’s exactly what happened last Friday thanks to some unhinged member of the Rainbow Mafia. He/she/it (they/them was wearing a disguise) threw a brick at the truck, damaging the video screen. So much for the loony left’s slogan of “love trumps hate”.

Queen’s Park in Toronto was the site of the Million Person March 4 Children demonstration on Friday; similar demonstrations took place across Canada in more than 30 other cities.



Visit Rebel News for more on this story by @TheMenzoid: https://t.co/EkmNpwWwOc pic.twitter.com/5fyEH95S87 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 24, 2024

By way of background, Rebel News purchased this truck after it was getting too hard to rent similar trucks post-Oct. 7. The Pro-Hamas hooligans also tend to get violent as they chant for genocide, so much so that this had the effect of drivers declining assignments when it came to covering hate rallies staged by the new-age Hitler Youth Movement. But if the goal of the violent and censorious thugs on the far left is to intimidate Rebel News into silence, well, that’s not going to happen.

Thank goodness our brave driver was not harmed. But the truck’s video-screen was indeed damaged by that brick. Which is why the truck is now getting some TLC at a repair shop.

As well, we are also fortifying the video screens with security film for added protection. And we are installing several 360-degree surveillance cameras to catch any future vandals engaging in nefarious activity.

And make no mistake: if and when we are attacked again, the police will be notified. If the cops can’t be bothered to lay charges, then we will seek remedies in civil court. Our message to the thugs and the vandals is this: if you attack us, we’re going to fight back.

Bottom line: we consider the attack on our truck to be yet another freedom of speech issue in this year of censorship. On one hand, the government wants to shut down free speech with legislation; on the other hand, hand, street thugs want to shut down free speech with violence and vandalism. We find both camps to be odious, outrageous and egregious.

And we’re not bending the knee. If you also think think that the preservation of free speech is important, please go to www.SaveTheTruck.com and kindly make a donation.

Our thanks in advance — and keep fighting for freedom!