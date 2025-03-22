Rebel News reporter harassed for filming public Muslim prayer in Montreal

For over a year and a half, anti-Israel demonstrations, frequently accompanied by public Muslim prayers, have been on the rise in Quebec. Since the Hamas-led attacks on Israel on October 7, 2023, these gatherings have taken place weekly.

Yesterday, the group Montréal4Palestine — known for its pro-Hamas stance — announced a Muslim prayer in honour of "martyrs" in Palestine. The demonstration occupied Place du Canada, where the statue of Canada's first prime minister, John A. Macdonald, once stood before being torn down.

Accompanied by independent journalist Natasha, I arrived to cover the event. No mainstream media were present. Our presence was immediately noticed, with some protesters shouting, "Watch out, Zionists are here."

As the prayer began, we discreetly filmed, ensuring we did not interfere. However, tensions escalated when several men aggressively blocked our cameras. The police intervened, affirming our right to film in a public space.

A notable moment occurred when a female officer requested that we avoid filming women at the protesters' request. I firmly refused, asserting my right as a journalist to document the gathering.

Among those present was Bara Abuhamed, a Montréal4Palestine organizer who was arrested in December 2023 at Carrefour Laval for obstructing police. His father, Iyad Abuhamed, who claims to be a human rights activist, has previously called for jihad.

The location of the demonstration was symbolic. The prayer took place in front of the Montreal Cenotaph, a memorial honouring fallen Canadian veterans. The site's inscription, "To the glory of God and the memory of the immortal dead who brought us honour and peace," raises questions about whether this choice was a deliberate display of defiance.