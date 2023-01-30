Rebel News reporter Katie Daviscourt swarmed in Seattle by Antifa!

Issa Khari/ Twitter

By Ezra Levant JOURNALIST DEFENCE FUND Can you help us keep our journalists and cameramen safe? 105 Donors

Goal: 100 Donors Donate E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

The violent anarchist group took to the streets in cities across the United States to protest the police-involved killing of Tyre Nichols by five Memphis police officers.

Antifa kept messing with Rebel News’ Katie Daviscourt while she was covering their protest in Seattle. Thankfully, she had security. pic.twitter.com/mD93bQL6BB — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) January 28, 2023

The Antifa mob was prevented from escalating into violence against Daviscourt by four security guards hired to protect her.

SEATTLE: Antifa militants march in solidarity with Memphis, TN following the fatal police beating of Tyre Nichols. No police presence tonight.



Group ended protest in the former CHAZ outside SPD east precinct.https://t.co/X0uWEqemD3 pic.twitter.com/3TlbfX7uHs — Katie Daviscourt🇺🇸 (@KatieDaviscourt) January 28, 2023

Katie was previously robbed of her cell phone by Antifa while covering a protest at a drag queen story hour.

ROBBED AND ASSAULTED: This was in #Renton, just outside of #Seattle. In December, journalist Katie Daviscourt was assaulted by ANTIFA militant at Drag Queen Story Hour outside Brewmaster's Taproom.

She borrowed my phone to call police. pic.twitter.com/sfM3AAR8wI — Jonathan Choe Journalist (Seattle) (@choeshow) January 6, 2023

Rebel News is seeking information on the identities of Katie's attackers.

Antifa attacked and robbed our reporter Katie Daviscourt — help us fight back! https://t.co/kAIPgdEWz5 via @RebelNews_USA — Yanky (@Yanky_Pollak) December 14, 2022

The cities of Los Angeles and New York were the hardest hit by Antifa rioting.

This is NYC.



Where none of these officers fatally beat Tyre Nichols.



Yet they are being targeted & attacked.



Who would want to be a police officer in today’s America?pic.twitter.com/tljMvcuIs0 — Katie Daviscourt🇺🇸 (@KatieDaviscourt) January 28, 2023

A sixth police officer was relieved of their duties Monday. Five others were charged with second-degree murder last week in the death of Nichols.

IS BLOOD ON THE CITY’S HANDS: Sources say the 5 police officers involved in the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols were new to the department.



They were direct hires from the City of Memphis and weren’t put through the usual hiring process after the city decided it was too strict. pic.twitter.com/CqFarIqiVF — Katie Daviscourt🇺🇸 (@KatieDaviscourt) January 29, 2023

To support Katie's safety while reporting, please donate at www.JournalistDefenceFund.com.