Rebel News reporter Katie Daviscourt swarmed in Seattle by Antifa!
Rebel News is seeking information on the identities of Katie's attackers.
The violent anarchist group took to the streets in cities across the United States to protest the police-involved killing of Tyre Nichols by five Memphis police officers.
Antifa kept messing with Rebel News’ Katie Daviscourt while she was covering their protest in Seattle. Thankfully, she had security. pic.twitter.com/mD93bQL6BB— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) January 28, 2023
The Antifa mob was prevented from escalating into violence against Daviscourt by four security guards hired to protect her.
SEATTLE: Antifa militants march in solidarity with Memphis, TN following the fatal police beating of Tyre Nichols. No police presence tonight.— Katie Daviscourt🇺🇸 (@KatieDaviscourt) January 28, 2023
Group ended protest in the former CHAZ outside SPD east precinct.https://t.co/X0uWEqemD3 pic.twitter.com/3TlbfX7uHs
Katie was previously robbed of her cell phone by Antifa while covering a protest at a drag queen story hour.
ROBBED AND ASSAULTED: This was in #Renton, just outside of #Seattle. In December, journalist Katie Daviscourt was assaulted by ANTIFA militant at Drag Queen Story Hour outside Brewmaster's Taproom.— Jonathan Choe Journalist (Seattle) (@choeshow) January 6, 2023
She borrowed my phone to call police. pic.twitter.com/sfM3AAR8wI
Antifa attacked and robbed our reporter Katie Daviscourt — help us fight back! https://t.co/kAIPgdEWz5 via @RebelNews_USA— Yanky (@Yanky_Pollak) December 14, 2022
The cities of Los Angeles and New York were the hardest hit by Antifa rioting.
This is NYC.— Katie Daviscourt🇺🇸 (@KatieDaviscourt) January 28, 2023
Where none of these officers fatally beat Tyre Nichols.
Yet they are being targeted & attacked.
Who would want to be a police officer in today’s America?pic.twitter.com/tljMvcuIs0
A sixth police officer was relieved of their duties Monday. Five others were charged with second-degree murder last week in the death of Nichols.
IS BLOOD ON THE CITY’S HANDS: Sources say the 5 police officers involved in the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols were new to the department.— Katie Daviscourt🇺🇸 (@KatieDaviscourt) January 29, 2023
They were direct hires from the City of Memphis and weren’t put through the usual hiring process after the city decided it was too strict. pic.twitter.com/CqFarIqiVF
