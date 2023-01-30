Rebel News reporter Katie Daviscourt swarmed in Seattle by Antifa!

Rebel News is seeking information on the identities of Katie's attackers.

Issa Khari/ Twitter
The violent anarchist group took to the streets in cities across the United States to protest the police-involved killing of Tyre Nichols by five Memphis police officers. 

The Antifa mob was prevented from escalating into violence against Daviscourt by four security guards hired to protect her.

Katie was previously robbed of her cell phone by Antifa while covering a protest at a drag queen story hour. 

The cities of Los Angeles and New York were the hardest hit by Antifa rioting. 

A sixth police officer was relieved of their duties Monday. Five others were charged with second-degree murder last week in the death of Nichols. 

To support Katie's safety while reporting, please donate at www.JournalistDefenceFund.com

