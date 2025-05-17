Rebel News Town Hall attendees talk separatism

Many Albertans have gone from thinking about separatism to taking action to make it a reality.

Sydney Fizzard
  |   May 17, 2025   |   Be the first to comment

Rebel News held two emergency town halls in Edmonton and Calgary this past week to talk about the future of Alberta. Will it remain part of Canada's confederation or find greener pastures through a secession event?

We interviewed attendees at the Calgary town hall to get their reaction to the separatist movement sweeping across Western Canada. Many found solace in the ability to engage in the conversation itself, which may account for the series of gatherings discussing separatism across the province.

This event was being held by Rebel News, but many organizations, such as the Alberta Prosperity Project, are putting on similar events across the province in the next few months, with the objective of getting a separation vote in a referendum in the near future.

Sydney Fizzard

Video Journalist

After seeing the manipulation and harm caused by the pandemic narrative, Sydney Fizzard started on the path of reporting in mid 2020. With an interest in hearing from everyday Canadians, politicians, business owners, religious figures and community leaders, Syd aims to reveal underlying truths and examine societal movement. Notably, Syd spent 16 consecutive days at the Coutts, Alberta border blockade.

https://twitter.com/SydFizzard

