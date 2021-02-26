Rebel reporter charged for breaking curfew in Montreal

By Rebel News Avez-vous reçu une contravention scandaleuse? Nous avons conclu un contrat avec un cabinet d’avocats québécois pour contester gratuitement une contravention liée au non-respect des mesures de confinement. Raconte-nous ton histoire

A Rebel News reporter in Montreal, Quebec was ticketed while out documenting police enforcement of the province's curfew during the Jewish holiday of Purim.

Yaakov Pollak was on the streets after Montreal's 8 p.m. curfew investigating whether police were once again cracking down on the city's Jewish population for contravening social gathering restrictions. Public health had previously apologized in late January to the city's Hasidic community, following confusion over gathering rules and religious services.

Here is the first time I got pulled over last night by @SPVM where after verification they let me go because MEDIA IS ESSENTIAL!



More to come at https://t.co/e6FLDsUFZJ pic.twitter.com/VZvnLZisIc — Yaakov Pollak (@Yanky_Pollak) February 26, 2021

Police pulled Pollak over on multiple occasions, initially granting leniency when they had realized he was out as an essential worker, a category which includes media.

“You guys are giving tickets, and I'm reporting [on] you,” Pollak told an officer on his during his encounter. “I'm press, I'm media,” he explains as police begin to question him.

Shortly after, Pollak would be pulled over yet again.

Here is the second time I got pulled over by @SPVM where after verification they let me go because MEDIA IS ESSENTIAL!



More to come at https://t.co/e6FLDsUFZJ pic.twitter.com/EDo8ylBENz — Yaakov Pollak (@Yanky_Pollak) February 26, 2021

This time, police pressed Pollak harder for credentials to indicate his status as an essential worker, providing them a letter proving he was doing essential work.

“Everything's good, everything checks out,” an officer replied after seeing his paperwork. “Just make sure you're on the sidewalk,” he added.

Here is another interaction I had with a @SPVM supervisor he wanted me to move the car but had no issues with me being out as media



More to come at @RebelNewsOnline



If you got a COVID fine like I did go to https://t.co/9MjpXyHUaA pic.twitter.com/S7DfUsMkTQ — Yaakov Pollak (@Yanky_Pollak) February 26, 2021

Eventually, Pollak encountered a Montreal police supervisor who asked him to move his vehicle, but did allow him to continue filming without issue.

Here is the moment an @SPVM officer decides that media isn't essential and I got a Curfew ticket more to come on https://t.co/e6FLDsUFZJ.



If you get a fine like I did go to https://t.co/9MjpXyHUaA for a free lawyer! pic.twitter.com/OhMrUWkHLj — Yaakov Pollak (@Yanky_Pollak) February 26, 2021

However, Pollak eventually ran into a pair of officers who were less understanding about the concept of press freedom.

“This is essential, tonight, to be outside?” the officer asks. “Yes,” Pollak replies. “Essential?” the policeman responds, while making a dismissive face as his partner questions why this is essential.

“Because media is essential,” Pollak replies as the officer tells him to wait nearby. Moments later, an officer informs Pollak that he's getting a fine.

“Goodluck with your YouTube channel,” one officer adds after handing Pollak the ticket.

“I will fight this and I will win this,” Pollak declares. “This is shameful.”

Additionally, Pollak had previously confirmed with Montreal police that media was, in fact, deemed an essential service. At the time of the charge, he was carrying both a media I.D. and a letter from Rebel boss Ezra Levant.

Here is my email with the @SPVM media team confirming with them that MEDIA IS ESSENTIAL.



I had both my Media ID and a letter from @ezralevant confirming that I am out on behalf of @RebelNewsOnline.



If you received a COVID fine as I did go to https://t.co/9MjpXyHUaA. pic.twitter.com/aQzhcVl1M8 — Yaakov Pollak (@Yanky_Pollak) February 26, 2021

