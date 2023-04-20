'Boggles my mind': Rebel reporter on being thrown out of NDP presser
'We just want to add to the conversation, add those different perspectives so that we can have a more well-rounded discussion moving forward on serious issues,' said reporter Alex Dhaliwal.
Rebel News reporter Alex Dhaliwal joined guest host Sheila Gunn Reid on The Ezra Levant Show to discuss being kicked out of NDP Leader Rachel Notley's press conference in Calgary.
As stated by Mr. Dhaliwal, "I went quietly. I did have a calm conversation with the security guard. 'Listen hey, I'm not here to start trouble. I'm here to respectfully ask questions because as members of the free press, I think we have a right to ask those questions on behalf of not only our viewers but the broader public.'"
Rebel reporter Alex Dhaliwal (@westcdnfirst) was just kicked out of NDP Leader Rachel Notley's press conference. Notley accuses Premier Smith of dodging questions but she removes independent journalists to avoid being held to account.https://t.co/zl3Neyv6Zb pic.twitter.com/7gn9m6UUrr— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 17, 2023
Mr. Dhaliwal went on to say, "It was unfortunate that I didn't get to ask those questions. And as we've seen through the video clip that I recorded, this isn't just a one-off situation where independent journalists get booted out. You know, this has happened consistently, especially over the past five or six years where we've seen state-owned media be incentivised to essentially just propagate what the government wants them to do."
"And when we as independent journalists want to present an alternative side of things, not necessarily a conservative spin on things but an alternate side to the story, we're cancelled for it. It just boggles my mind. We just want to add to the conversation, add those different perspectives so that we can have a more well-rounded discussion moving forward on serious issues," added Mr. Dhaliwal.
Ezra Levant
