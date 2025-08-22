🔴 Poilievre & Smith stand for self-defence, Reactions to Carney's U.S. trade war | Rebel Roundtable

David Menzies and Alexa Lavoie are LIVE for the Rebel Roundtable! (which airs every Friday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT).

Guests: Josh Udall, host of the Elev8 podcast and Melanie Bennet investigative journalist for Juno News.

Today, we're looking at two more prominent voices backing stronger self-defence laws in Canada: Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, who both waded into the debate surrounding a Lindsay, Ont. man's use of force against a home intruder.

Plus, Canada is lifting a number of its retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods today as Prime Minister Mark Carney appears to be reversing his "Elbows Up" campaign rhetoric — just as the Quebec government is preparing to destroy $300,000 worth of American alcohol.

