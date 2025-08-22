🔴 Poilievre & Smith stand for self-defence, Reactions to Carney's U.S. trade war | Rebel Roundtable
David Menzies and Alexa Lavoie are joined by Elev8 podcast host Josh Udall and Juno News investigative journalist Melanie Bennet to discuss the top stories of the day in this edition of the Rebel Roundtable.
David Menzies and Alexa Lavoie are LIVE for the Rebel Roundtable! (which airs every Friday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
Guests: Josh Udall, host of the Elev8 podcast and Melanie Bennet investigative journalist for Juno News.
Today, we're looking at two more prominent voices backing stronger self-defence laws in Canada: Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, who both waded into the debate surrounding a Lindsay, Ont. man's use of force against a home intruder.
Plus, Canada is lifting a number of its retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods today as Prime Minister Mark Carney appears to be reversing his "Elbows Up" campaign rhetoric — just as the Quebec government is preparing to destroy $300,000 worth of American alcohol.
