Budget First: Kris Sims on Govt-Funded Media, Masters of Increasing Debt, Highest Immigration Ever | Rebel Roundtable

About this Episode

In this edition of the Rebel Roundtable, Drea Humphrey and Tamara Lich are joined by Kris Sims of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation to unpack Budget 2026 media subsidies and what they mean for a free press. Plus, the Liberals as "Masters of Increasing Debt" with a $62.3 billion deficit, and record immigration as Rempel Garner flags the highest permanent levels ever and the Globe reports 200,000 temps-to-PR. Also, Liberals block a motion to study church arsons.

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