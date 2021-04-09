GraceLife Raid, Silent Anti-Lockdown Protest

Welcome to Rebel Roundup, ladies and gentlemen — and the rest of you — in which we look back at some of the very best commentaries of the week by your favourite Rebels. I’m your host, David Menzies.

Incredible. Just days after the Easter weekend, GraceLife Church was raided by law enforcement. But why? Sheila Gunn Reid has all the nitty-gritty details.

There was a silent anti-lockdown protest in Vancouver recently, one that took its inspiration from the classic John Carpenter flick, They Live. Drea Humphrey joins me to weigh in on the shenanigans. And yeah, just like the “Rowdy” Roddy Piper character in They Live, Drea is here to chew bubblegum and kick ass — and she’s fresh out of bubblegum.

And letters, we get your letters, we get ’em every minute of every day. And you had plenty to say about anti-lockdown crusader Chris Sky being added to Canada’s no-fly list. I kid you not. His crime? Well, apparently espousing politically incorrect opinions about the Wuhan virus can get you grounded in Canada these days… meanwhile, Omar Khadr, the convicted terrorist and murderer, is free to fly anywhere — on your coin, of course. Yeah, makes sense to me, too…

Those are your Rebels, now let’s round ‘em up...