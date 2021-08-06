Trudeau's Alberta Senator, Politically Incorrect Medical Professionals

Welcome to Rebel Roundup, ladies and gentlemen — and the rest of you — in which we look back at some of the very best commentaries of the week by your favourite Rebels. I’m your host, David Menzies.

So, the people of Alberta voted for a senator awhile back. And recently, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said to hell with the democratic process and decided to handpick his own senator. But of course! Sheila Gunn Reid has all the details about yet another shameful incident courtesy of the Laurentian Elites.

And I know the calendar reads 2021, but it sure feels a lot like the fictional dystopian world of 1984. The latest case in point: a B.C. nurse is now under review by her governing body for espousing supposedly politically incorrect thoughts when it comes to transgenderism. Drea Humphrey has all the details.

And letters, we get your letters, we get ’em every minute of every day. And you had plenty to say about the Toronto Blue Jays suddenly qualifying for a so-called National Interest Exemption. Translation. Unlike the rest of us, these pro athletes don’t have to follow the same Covid-19 rules. Talk about a foul ball.

Those are your Rebels, now let’s round ‘em up...