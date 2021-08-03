BC nurse accused of being transphobic after advocating for women’s rights
Freedom of expression and freedom of speech are rapidly fading in Canada, and it appears that anyone who dares to have a public opinion that doesn’t fall in line with the far-left, “politically correct” narrative can easily fall victim to cancel culture, including medical professionals.
In this report, I interview Amy Hamm. She’s a Vancouver-area mom, who passionately advocates for women’s rights in her spare time. So what’s the problem with that, you ask?
Well, Hamm also happens to make her living as a nurse. And as soon as some trans-rights-over-biological-women’s-rights social justice warriors got word of that, they set out to fulfill their calling in life by trying to have Hamm cancelled. It appears the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives (BCCNM) has taken the bait, and is trying to discipline Hamm for her activism and exercising her freedom of expression.
You may recognize Hamm from when I interviewed her in front of the massive “I love JK Rowling” billboard that she and fellow Vancouver-area activist Chris Elston collaborated on putting up in Burnaby, B.C.
The sign was intended to show support for Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling, for her defence of women and children’s rights. But the billboard didn’t stay up for long.
Shortly after Vancouver City Councillor Sarah Kirby-Yung — who previously contributed to defunding Canada’s longest running rape shelter because they wouldn’t admit males or biological males who identify as women, in a safe space created for women dealing with trauma from sexual assaults — took to Twitter to condemn the sign, and demanded the billboard owners take down the sign that said nothing transphobic on it.
While Elston and Hamm have not collaborated since the billboard, it hasn’t stopped both of them from being attacked for their activism. In March, Elston was viciously assaulted for his activism. Hamm has now been subjected to an intense investigation for hers, and could potentially be disciplined for speaking out.
Watch this report to hear from Hamm about her ordeal, as well as from her legal counsel, Lisa Bildy, who is the Interim President at the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms.
If you are tired of our medical professionals being silenced by a political muzzle, when it comes to what they can and can’t inform the public about, please sign our petition to end the censorship. Go to StopMedicalSilencing.com.
