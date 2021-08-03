BC nurse accused of being transphobic after advocating for women’s rights

By Drea Humphrey Stop Medical Silencing Doctors, scientists, politicians, and all medical researchers and professionals MUST be allowed to provide their professional opinions without fear of professional consequences. 29,525 signatures

Goal: 50,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

Freedom of expression and freedom of speech are rapidly fading in Canada, and it appears that anyone who dares to have a public opinion that doesn’t fall in line with the far-left, “politically correct” narrative can easily fall victim to cancel culture, including medical professionals.

In this report, I interview Amy Hamm. She’s a Vancouver-area mom, who passionately advocates for women’s rights in her spare time. So what’s the problem with that, you ask?

Well, Hamm also happens to make her living as a nurse. And as soon as some trans-rights-over-biological-women’s-rights social justice warriors got word of that, they set out to fulfill their calling in life by trying to have Hamm cancelled. It appears the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives (BCCNM) has taken the bait, and is trying to discipline Hamm for her activism and exercising her freedom of expression.

You may recognize Hamm from when I interviewed her in front of the massive “I love JK Rowling” billboard that she and fellow Vancouver-area activist Chris Elston collaborated on putting up in Burnaby, B.C.

The sign was intended to show support for Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling, for her defence of women and children’s rights. But the billboard didn’t stay up for long.

Shortly after Vancouver City Councillor Sarah Kirby-Yung — who previously contributed to defunding Canada’s longest running rape shelter because they wouldn’t admit males or biological males who identify as women, in a safe space created for women dealing with trauma from sexual assaults — took to Twitter to condemn the sign, and demanded the billboard owners take down the sign that said nothing transphobic on it.

While Elston and Hamm have not collaborated since the billboard, it hasn’t stopped both of them from being attacked for their activism. In March, Elston was viciously assaulted for his activism. Hamm has now been subjected to an intense investigation for hers, and could potentially be disciplined for speaking out.

Watch this report to hear from Hamm about her ordeal, as well as from her legal counsel, Lisa Bildy, who is the Interim President at the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms.

If you are tired of our medical professionals being silenced by a political muzzle, when it comes to what they can and can’t inform the public about, please sign our petition to end the censorship. Go to StopMedicalSilencing.com.