Rebel Roundup | Toronto ISIS attack update, Poilievre on immigration, Rebel wins against Yaniv
Sheila Gunn Reid and Drea Humphrey are LIVE for Rebel Roundup!
Show Notes
Today, we've got the latest updates on a father and son duo who were charged with plotting to carry out a terror attack on behalf of ISIS in the Greater Toronto Area.
Plus, Pierre Poilievre answered a question from Rebel reporter David Menzies on how a Conservative government would lower the number of temporary foreign workers coming to Canada.
And finally, Rebel News won a lawsuit against Jonathan Yaniv (who now goes by Jessica Simpson), meaning publication bans regarding the notorious activist have been lifted.
By Rebel News
