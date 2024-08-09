Rebel Roundup | Toronto ISIS attack update, Poilievre on immigration, Rebel wins against Yaniv

By Rebel News LIVESTREAM Join the REBEL ROUNDUP livestream, Friday at 1 p.m. E.T. | 11 a.m. M.T. Sign Up

Sheila Gunn Reid and Drea Humphrey are LIVE for Rebel Roundup!

Show Notes

Today, we've got the latest updates on a father and son duo who were charged with plotting to carry out a terror attack on behalf of ISIS in the Greater Toronto Area.

Plus, Pierre Poilievre answered a question from Rebel reporter David Menzies on how a Conservative government would lower the number of temporary foreign workers coming to Canada.

And finally, Rebel News won a lawsuit against Jonathan Yaniv (who now goes by Jessica Simpson), meaning publication bans regarding the notorious activist have been lifted.

Watch Rebel News

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON ODYSEE: Rebel Roundup on Odysee.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel Roundup on Rumble.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel Roundup on YouTube.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON GETTR: Rebel Roundup on Gettr.com

Send us chats to read on air!

Sheila and Drea will be reading Tips from users on Odysee and Rants from users on Rumble!

Follow Rebel News on Big Tech alternatives

Rebel News is on Rumble

Rebel News is on Minds

Rebel News is on Odysee

Rebel News is on Bitchute