🔴 Ottawa spends $170K on ISIS brides, US envoy on trade, Woods ban fines not enough? | Rebel Roundup

Today, we're looking at how the Liberals spent $170,000 on women who left Canada to join ISIS and returned to the country, where they were given lavish hotel rooms and expensed wine, candy and room service to Canadian taxpayers.

Plus, the U.S. Ambassador to Canada spoke with independent journalist Jasmine Laine and touched on some of the most important issues regarding trade tensions between the two nations.

And finally, Liberal MP Jessica Fancy-Landry says the Atlantic provinces' $25,000 fine for being in the woods isn't enough of a deterrence, that officials must go further to protect residents' safety.

