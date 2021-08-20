Liberal Staffer Tactics, Bloc Leader Likes Questions But Won't Answer

Welcome to Rebel Roundup, ladies and gentlemen — and the rest of you — in which we look back at some of the very best commentaries of the week by your favourite Rebels. I’m your host, David Menzies.

Tamara Ugolini tried to ask some questions of Liberal Minister Anita Anand. And the result? Anand ran away, and then a big red blob of a man impeded Tamara from getting into the venue. Tamara will drop by to give us a quick update on transparency, Liberal-style, on the campaign trail...

And wow, it’s like déjà vu all over again. Proving that the Liberals don’t have a monopoly on cowardice when confronting members of the independent press, Alexa Lavoie asked Bloc Quebecois leader MP Yves-François Blanchet two questions. He admitted they were good questions, but he refused to answer them. Why? Evidently, it is BQ policy not to answer questions from Rebel News. Alexa will have all the unbelievable details.

And letters, we get your letters, we get ’em every minute of every day. And you had plenty to say about the Uber-Karen Mayor of Norfolk County who declared Port Dover’s famous Friday the 13th biker gathering as a “non-event”. The reason? COVID, of course. But guess what? Thousands of bikers ignored her proclamation and congregated at Port Dover nevertheless. Hey, was there ever any doubt?

Those are your Rebels, now let’s round ‘em up...