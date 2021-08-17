Bloc Québécois leader REFUSES to answer “reasonable question”

  By Rebel News
  • August 17, 2021

The federal election has just been announced, with the vote to be held on September 20. The leader of the Bloc Québécois, MP Yves-François Blanchet, recently held a press briefing at Medicago’s head office to discuss the production and research and development of pharmaceutical drugs in Quebec.

I took the opportunity to ask Blanchet questions, but I was refused, not once but twice, with him telling me that he was not going to answer questions from Rebel News. When I asked him why, I got no response from him.

The censorship is there, as you can see in this video.

