Bloc Québécois leader REFUSES to answer “reasonable question”
The federal election has just been announced, with the vote to be held on September 20. The leader of the Bloc Québécois, MP Yves-François Blanchet, recently held a press briefing at Medicago’s head office to discuss the production and research and development of pharmaceutical drugs in Quebec.
I took the opportunity to ask Blanchet questions, but I was refused, not once but twice, with him telling me that he was not going to answer questions from Rebel News. When I asked him why, I got no response from him.
The censorship is there, as you can see in this video.
- By Rebel News
