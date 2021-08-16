Liberal Minister Anita Anand snubs journalist despite commitment to “openness and transparency”

By Ezra Levant Real Reporters Help fund our 2021 Canadian election coverage and view our election plans below! 856 Donors

On Friday, August 13, the Liberals hosted a cocktail party at The Mill Restaurant & Pub in Cobourg, Ontario.

Joined by Minister of Public Services and Procurement Anita Anand, the acclaimed Liberal MP for Northumberland-Peterborough South, Alison Lester, charged $500 for admission to this exclusive cocktail luncheon fundraising event.

In this video I discuss and share the email invitation that reiterated the Liberal Party’s commitment to “openness and transparency” in their fundraising events, while alleging that they will “facilitate media coverage.”

Upon my arrival to the event, it became clear that the Liberal campaign gatekeeper Ben Smith only facilitates state-funded media coverage. I awaited the appearance of Minister Anand in hopes of asking at least one question on the fly — she makes attendees wait an hour for her arrival to an event slotted for an hour and a half.

Watch the video to see Anand’s calculated evasion of a journalist with a prickly question for yourself.