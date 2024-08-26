Rebel Roundup | Diversity enriching the West, Liberal infighting, RFK Jr. endorses Trump

By Rebel News LIVESTREAM Join the REBEL ROUNDUP livestream, Friday at 1 p.m. E.T. | 11 a.m. M.T. Sign Up

David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every Monday and Friday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at various acts of societal enrichment through diversity right here in Canada and across the West.

Plus, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his cabinet ministers are meeting, with some in the party looking for change as the party struggles in the polls.

And finally, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced he's putting his support behind former president Donald Trump last week, shaking up the race for the White House.

Watch Rebel News

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel Roundup on Rumble.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel Roundup on YouTube.com

Send us chats to read on air!

David and Sheila will be reading Tips from users on Odysee and Rants from users on Rumble!

Follow Rebel News on Big Tech alternatives

Rebel News is on Rumble

Rebel News is on Minds

Rebel News is on Odysee

Rebel News is on Bitchute