Ottawa Protesters Hold The Line; RCMP Damage Private Property In Coutts

Welcome to Rebel Roundup, ladies and gentlemen – and the rest of you – in which we look back at some of the very best commentaries of the week by your favourite Rebels. I'm your host, David Menzies.

Despite Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoking the Emergencies Act, the truckers and their supporters are holding the line in Ottawa. Alexa Lavoie is in the nation’s capital and she has the latest news from ground zero.

Since when did law enforcement think it was a good idea to enforce the law by… breaking the law?! Case in point: RCMP in Alberta decided to do six-figures’ worth of vandalism to three excavators — heavy equipment that wasn’t even being used in the protest! Syd Fizzard has all the shocking details.

And letters, we get your letters, we get ’em every minute of every day. And you had plenty to say about the now-defunct Ambassador Bridge blockade in Windsor, Ontario. But while the demonstrators were cleared out last Sunday, a new blockade is affecting Windsor – this courtesy of law enforcement. Oh, the irony…

