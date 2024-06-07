Rebel Roundup | Treasonous MPs, No pandemic treaty (yet), McGill encampment broken up
Ezra Levant and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every Friday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at a new national security report that revealed MPs have been engaging what could be described as treasonous activity — knowingly working with foreign state actors — and the unwillingness of the Trudeau Liberals to release the names of those accused of selling out the country.
Plus, the World Health Organization wrapped up its meetings in Geneva, Switzerland, where bureaucrats failed to reach a final agreement on a new global pandemic treaty.
And finally, police took action against the anti-Israel encampment at McGill University in Montreal, where tear gas was fired and 15 people were arrested.
