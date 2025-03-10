🔴 Ezra Levant reacts: Carney wins Liberal leadership, Trudeau era ending | Rebel Roundup
Ezra Levant discusses the top stories of the day in this edition of the Rebel Roundup livestream.
NOTE: Today's show will start at 2 p.m. ET (noon MT)
Ezra Levant is LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which regularly airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, Ezra Levant hosts a special edition of the Rebel Roundup livestream after Mark Carney was chosen as the next Liberal leader and will soon be sworn in as prime minister.
The central banker's win marks the end of Justin Trudeau's 10-year term as PM and will see the Liberals — and soon all of Canada — be led by a prime minister who doesn't hold a seat in Parliament.
Rebel News boss Ezra Levant will share his insights and analysis on these strange circumstances and what comes next as the country faces ongoing trade tensions with the United States.
Michelle McCarthy commented 2025-03-10 16:16:34 -0400 FlagI just signed the investigation into Carnages win – do you have the numbers correctly in the heading? 142,000 to 120,000 is not a difference of 65% – or maybe I misread something? Thanks for all you do!
john bedbrook commented 2025-03-10 15:03:26 -0400Lieberals are a joke . They do not even know how to cheat properly
bernie mccluskey commented 2025-03-10 14:58:01 -0400 Flagezra what makes you think china had to hack in HMMMMM
bernie mccluskey commented 2025-03-10 14:54:11 -0400 Flaghillary clinton had the same bs result for a coin flip vs bernie sanders in the 2016 elections