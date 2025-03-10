🔴 Ezra Levant reacts: Carney wins Liberal leadership, Trudeau era ending | Rebel Roundup

NOTE: Today's show will start at 2 p.m. ET (noon MT)

Show Notes

Today, Ezra Levant hosts a special edition of the Rebel Roundup livestream after Mark Carney was chosen as the next Liberal leader and will soon be sworn in as prime minister.

The central banker's win marks the end of Justin Trudeau's 10-year term as PM and will see the Liberals — and soon all of Canada — be led by a prime minister who doesn't hold a seat in Parliament.

Rebel News boss Ezra Levant will share his insights and analysis on these strange circumstances and what comes next as the country faces ongoing trade tensions with the United States.

