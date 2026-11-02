Trump on Keystone, Poilievre's debt clock dare, Alberta won't delay election | Rebel Roundup

About this Episode

In this edition of the Rebel Roundup, Tamara Lich and David Menzies look at Donald Trump saying Canada will build the Keystone pipeline and pay for all of it. Plus, Pierre Poilievre dares Prime Minister Mark Carney to stand in front of the CTF Debt Clock days before Carney tables his budget on Thursday. And finally, the Alberta government denies Elections Alberta's request to delay the next election or keep the current electoral boundaries.

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