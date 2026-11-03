Poppy Cadet Defender Beaten, Carney Pal's $2.55B Deal, Trade After Midterms? | Rebel Roundup

About this Episode

In this edition of the Rebel Roundup, Lise Merle and Scarlett Grace look at a Hamilton air cadet leader who suffered "life-altering" injuries while selling poppies, after police arrested a 48-year-old woman and a 12-year-old boy. Plus, National Defence's own ledger shows a $2.55 billion sole-sourced Telesat contract that was never announced. Telesat is run by Mark Carney's longtime friend. And finally, it's U.S. midterm day, and a Canada-U.S. trade deal is expected to come only after the votes are counted, according to Global News.

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