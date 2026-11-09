Mass Immigration "Bananas", Taxpayer funded media defend Libs and Trudeau's new job | Rebel Roundup

About this Episode

David Menzies and Tamara Lich discuss the top stories of the day. Carney's record jump in permanent residents in Budget 2026, which Pierre Poilievre calls "bananas". Plus, taxpayer-funded media rush to defend the Liberals, and Justin Trudeau's new job.

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