Poilievre calls to fire Liberal Minister, Carney says U.S. is riskier than the CCP | Roundup

Rebel Livestreams
  |   November 10, 2026

 

About this Episode

Lise Merle and Scarlett Grace discuss the top stories of the day. Mark Carney says the U.S. is riskier than the CCP, Pierre Poilievre calls to fire the Liberal industry minister over Stellantis, mass immigration, Remembrance week and Elizabeth May's "I was a fool" moment.

 

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