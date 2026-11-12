Carney Cries Betrayal, Liberals Defend Mass Immigration, China's Police in Canada | Rebel Roundup

Rebel Livestreams
  |   November 12, 2026

 

About this Episode

Lise Merle and Tamara Ugolini discuss the top stories of the day. Mark Carney calls the Stellantis Brampton sale a betrayal as reports say his government was involved in the talks, the Liberals defend 380,000 new permanent residents a year, and Beijing's alleged police stations in Canada jump from five to 18.

 

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