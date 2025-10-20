🔴Liberal minister's silence over ostriches, Richmond land grab, Smith saves Ontario | Rebel Roundup

Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

💬 Send A Comment on Rumble

💬 Send A Comment on YouTube

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at Liberal Health Minister Marjorie Michel's stunned silence after Rebel News boss Ezra Levant asked her about the federal government's role in carrying out a cull of a flock of seemingly healthy ostriches at a British Columbia farm.

Plus, residents in Richmond, B.C. received letters warning more private land is at risk following a Supreme Court decision that upended property rights in favour of Indigenous groups. Could more properties be in danger of having their land appropriated?

And finally, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith offered a lifeline to Ontario and Premier Doug Ford, suggesting the province would do everything it can to help Ontario's struggling auto sector as it faces continued threats from manufacturers returning to the U.S.

Watch Rebel News

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News on Rumble.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News on YouTube.com

Ask questions in real time and participate in the discussion!

Sheila and David will be reading Rants from users on Rumble and Super Chats from users on YouTube!

To ask a question, all you need to do is send your question in as a "Rumble Rant" or "Super Chat" to highlight it in the chatbox.

"Rumble Rants" and "Super Chats" are sort of like donations, except with a comment! They're a great way to support Rebel News and participate in the show by sharing your thoughts, questions and opinions.

💬 Send A Comment on Rumble

💬 Send A Comment on YouTube