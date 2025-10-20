🔴Liberal minister's silence over ostriches, Richmond land grab, Smith saves Ontario | Rebel Roundup

Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies discuss the top stories of the day in this edition of the Rebel Roundup livestream.

Rebel Livestreams
  |   October 20, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

💬 Send A Comment on Rumble

💬 Send A Comment on YouTube

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at Liberal Health Minister Marjorie Michel's stunned silence after Rebel News boss Ezra Levant asked her about the federal government's role in carrying out a cull of a flock of seemingly healthy ostriches at a British Columbia farm.

Plus, residents in Richmond, B.C. received letters warning more private land is at risk following a Supreme Court decision that upended property rights in favour of Indigenous groups. Could more properties be in danger of having their land appropriated?

And finally, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith offered a lifeline to Ontario and Premier Doug Ford, suggesting the province would do everything it can to help Ontario's struggling auto sector as it faces continued threats from manufacturers returning to the U.S.

Watch Rebel News

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News on Rumble.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News on YouTube.com

Ask questions in real time and participate in the discussion!

Sheila and David will be reading Rants from users on Rumble and Super Chats from users on YouTube!

To ask a question, all you need to do is send your question in as a "Rumble Rant" or "Super Chat" to highlight it in the chatbox.

"Rumble Rants" and "Super Chats" are sort of like donations, except with a comment! They're a great way to support Rebel News and participate in the show by sharing your thoughts, questions and opinions. 

💬 Send A Comment on Rumble

💬 Send A Comment on YouTube

Please help us protect Alexa Lavoie from violent Antifa thugs so she can continue reporting fearlessly!

Latest News

URGENT: Help Protect Alexa Lavoie from Antifa intimidation!

After our investigation identified the alleged church smoke-bomber and exposed his shocking links to Antifa inside Canada’s defence establishment, our reporter Alexa Lavoie has faced escalating harassment while doing her job in the field.

We refuse to be bullied into silence — but we do need your help to keep Alexa safe.

Your donation will fund urgent home-protection upgrades (professional risk assessment, monitored alarm, security cameras, reinforced entry points, lighting, and other protective equipment) and additional private security to accompany Alexa on high-risk assignments.

Every contribution — whether $25, $50, $100 or whatever you can — goes directly to safeguarding a working journalist so she can continue reporting while the investigation unfolds.

If the government won’t protect reporters from extremist intimidation, we will — with your support.

Amount
$
Donation frequency
DONATE

Rebel Livestreams

Watch Rebel Roundup, our daily live news show, featuring top Rebel News reporters breaking down the biggest stories of the day. Plus, catch live coverage of breaking news, on-the-ground reporting, and special events as they happen. Stay ahead of the narrative—tune in live and get the other perspective!

https://www.rebelnews.com/live

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.