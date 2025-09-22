🔴Ostrich cull imminent, Rebel on the ground | Rebel Roundup

Ezra Levant is LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Today, we're looking at the imminent cull of 400 ostriches in British Columbia, where Universal Ostrich Farms has been challenging the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's orders. Despite major public backlash and the birds seemingly being free of avian flu, the CFIA has persisted in its demand the birds must be culled — with a team expected to carry out the gruesome task on Monday.

Plus, Rebel News reporter Drea Humphrey is on the ground in remote Edgewood, B.C., where the farm and its supporters are standing by awaiting the government-mandated destruction of the healthy flock.

