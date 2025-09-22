🔴Ostrich cull imminent, Rebel on the ground | Rebel Roundup
Ezra Levant discusses the top stories of the day in this edition of the Rebel Roundup livestream.
Ezra Levant is LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at the imminent cull of 400 ostriches in British Columbia, where Universal Ostrich Farms has been challenging the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's orders. Despite major public backlash and the birds seemingly being free of avian flu, the CFIA has persisted in its demand the birds must be culled — with a team expected to carry out the gruesome task on Monday.
Plus, Rebel News reporter Drea Humphrey is on the ground in remote Edgewood, B.C., where the farm and its supporters are standing by awaiting the government-mandated destruction of the healthy flock.
Watch Rebel News
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News on Rumble.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News on YouTube.com
Ask questions in real time and participate in the discussion!
Ezra will be reading Rants from users on Rumble and Super Chats from users on YouTube!
To ask a question, all you need to do is send your question in as a "Rumble Rant" or "Super Chat" to highlight it in the chatbox.
"Rumble Rants" and "Super Chats" are sort of like donations, except with a comment! They're a great way to support Rebel News and participate in the show by sharing your thoughts, questions and opinions.
Rebel Livestreams
Watch Rebel Roundup, our daily live news show, featuring top Rebel News reporters breaking down the biggest stories of the day. Plus, catch live coverage of breaking news, on-the-ground reporting, and special events as they happen. Stay ahead of the narrative—tune in live and get the other perspective!https://www.rebelnews.com/live