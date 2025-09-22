🔴Ostrich cull imminent, Rebel on the ground | Rebel Roundup

Ezra Levant discusses the top stories of the day in this edition of the Rebel Roundup livestream.

  |   September 22, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

Ezra Levant is LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at the imminent cull of 400 ostriches in British Columbia, where Universal Ostrich Farms has been challenging the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's orders. Despite major public backlash and the birds seemingly being free of avian flu, the CFIA has persisted in its demand the birds must be culled — with a team expected to carry out the gruesome task on Monday.

Plus, Rebel News reporter Drea Humphrey is on the ground in remote Edgewood, B.C., where the farm and its supporters are standing by awaiting the government-mandated destruction of the healthy flock.

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News on Rumble.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News on YouTube.com

Latest News

A shocking government-ordered ostrich cull is underway in Canada, leaving devastated farmers and outraged citizens demanding answers. The mainstream media refuses to tell the full story, but Rebel News is sending Drea Humphrey to report from the ground and expose the truth. Independent journalism like this depends on your support. Please donate here to help cover Drea's travel costs to get to and from the ostrich farm in Edgewood, British Columbia.

