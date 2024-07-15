We’re sending reporters to Trump’s convention — and the immigration riots in Ireland!

We're writing to you from the airport. Rebel News is on the move.

Firstly, we’re sending a team to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where the Republican Party is having their big convention. Just today, Trump chose J.D. Vance as his Vice Presidential running mate.

But really: we want to talk to people about the assassination attempt. We want to talk to Trump supporters — and also the hordes of Trump haters swarming the outside of the convention, including Antifa thugs.

Many of them have made it clear they actually do want Trump to be assassinated. We think it’s important to document their barbarism.

Secondly, Ezra Levant is on a different flight — he's flying overnight to Dublin, Ireland. That city is being rocked by a violent clash over extreme immigration.

In the Dublin neighbourhood of Coolock, the government is trying to convert a huge warehouse into a giant sleeping facility for hundreds of migrant men. The local community is deeply opposed to the idea of 500 foreign men being housed right next to places where Irish children play. Today that showdown turned violent when locals torched construction equipment and the police deployed riot squads — even pepper-spraying a local politician.

It’s madness, but it’s also something every Canadian must see: the Coolock “plantation” (as it’s being called by locals) could be a template that Trudeau implements in Canada, too.

Both of these storylines — the Trump assassination and the Coolock migrant plantation — could be called foreign affairs, and technically they are. But each of them is relevant to our lives in Canada.

Donald Trump is favoured to win the upcoming U.S. election, and that will obviously change many things for Canada. And his assassination would cast a shadow over every democracy in the world, too.

Ireland’s bizarre and authoritarian experiment with mass migration is rivalled in scale only by Canada’s. And how the locals fight back is completely relevant to our lives.

