Restaurant owner attempts to backtrack after conviction for threatening to bomb synagogues and kill Jews

At the Lazeez Shawarma restaurant in Newmarket, Ont., there are plenty of delectable items on the menu ranging from falafels and kebabs to salads and soups. But at this particular franchise, there is also a unique house specialty: hatred and antisemitism.

Case in point: the owner of this eatery, Waisuddin Akbari, 42, was recently convicted of two hate-related charges. The details are downright disturbing.

According to court documents, on March 4, 2024, Akbari went to a BMW dealership in Aurora, Ont., and said the following to a salesman: “I’m going to plant a bomb in every synagogue in Toronto and blow them up to kill as many Jews as possible… I’ll make sure those attacks are filmed and posted online so the world can see what I’ve done.”

The records show that Akbari believes Palestinians to be victims of a “genocide,” and he felt that “the Israeli state and the Jewish people should also be subjected to a genocide in retaliation.”

Akbari was born in Afghanistan and moved to Pakistan when he was eight years old. He eventually moved to Moscow and then to Canada in 2007.

Apparently, because the BMW sales representative had a Pakistani sounding name, Akbari believed he would be simpatico to his dreams of jihad.

Such was not the case. The witness, believing that Akbari was dead serious about his dreams of martyrdom, reported Akbari to the RCMP and the York Regional Police Service. Law enforcement promptly arrested Akbari, who was convicted last November of threatening death and property damage. Akbari is to be sentenced in May. In the meantime, he is a free man.

In his decision, Justice Edward Prutschi stated: “Mr. Akbari believed the Israeli government controlled the entire world and that they were trying to exterminate anyone who was not Jewish. He stated that Israel sought to turn the world into slaves and to poison the world. He expressed a belief that Israeli was not a real country. He went on to equate Israeli and Jewish people to roaches or insects who should be exterminated and to a cancer that needed to be eliminated.”

In the aftermath, Akbari has made himself available to the media, professing his innocence and saying he is the victim. He has also made many statements that defy credulity.

In a Global News report, Akbari called the witness a “liar” and said he only spoke about closing “stupid casinos.” Akbari explained his gambling addiction cost him $500,000; how he would manage to “close” casinos was not explained.

Akbari also denied knowing what a synagogue is, stating: “It’s a prayer place, I guess, something like that.”

Incredulously, he also stated he did not know what Jews are.

As well, Akbari told Global News that he is an Ismaili Muslim and therefore would never commit the crimes for which he was convicted. That statement is in stark contrast to court documents in which Akbari says he is Ismaili but “not religiously observant in any way.”

In the final analysis, the story of Waisuddin Akbari is deeply disturbing. Just consider that this man owns a $1 million house in East Gwillimbury; was able to afford a restaurant; spent $500,000 on gambling; and drives a BMW. Translation: Akbari is not destitute nor desperate. Rather, he is privileged. He is living the Canadian dream. Why would he harbour such hateful dreams of genocide – and feel so entitled to speak publicly about such a proposed death spree?

In the department of perverse irony, there is a prominent sign on display in Akbari’s restaurant. It states: “Canada’s beauty is in its diverse mix of cultures.”