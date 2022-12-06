Resurgence of polio in New York surprises alleged sewage water drinking Bill Gates

The resurgence of polio in New York has recently prompted the CDC to expand sewage testing to see if the virus has spread elsewhere in the nation.

Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft, shifted his focus to viruses in humans through the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Gates has global polio eradication at the top of his philanthropist priorities.

The Gates’ Foundation is a “major supporter and partner of the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI)… contributing technical and financial resources to accelerate targeted vaccination campaigns, community mobilization, and routine immunizations while working with partners to improve polio surveillance and outbreak response; develop safer, more effective vaccines; and galvanize financial and political support for polio eradication efforts.”

Yet as reported by my colleague Jeremy Loffredo, the current outbreak in New York is of vaccine-derived polio, not the wild virus that Gates himself said would be eradicated in 2017.

Has the wild virus been replaced by Gates’ own frankenvirus? And why is Gates acting surprised that his initiative is causing a resurgence of polio?

As early as 2015 it was well established that the live virus vaccine (OPV), which was banned from use in North American in 2000, doesn’t necessarily stop the spread of polio. In a National Geographic article, which leaned on a peer-reviewed research article, it highlighted the research findings of a vaccinated man who had been emitting virulent vaccine strain polio in his feces for the last 28 years.

The paper “describes a British man of about 30 who, as a toddler, was given the full course of polio vaccines in use at the time—and who, for 28 years, has been harboring mutated, virulent poliovirus in his guts and shedding them in his feces. The researchers who wrote about him call him, and other patients like him, “an obvious risk to the eradication program.”

Yet Gates acts surprised that his vaccine initiative has resulted in an outbreak – and arguably, will continue to.

Speaking of sewage, a few years after that research was published, Gates got his hands on the fecal water gravy train.

He’s funding Omni Processors that turn sewage sludge into drinking water.

This is the same person at the helm of global health.

What could possibly go wrong?