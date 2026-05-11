Richmond Hill 'Rally for Mothers of Iran' erupts after vehicle attack

An event honouring the mothers of Iran ended with a vehicle attack on rally-goers, with the suspect seen waving a flag of the Islamic Republic.

On Sunday afternoon, May 10, a special Mother’s Day rally was held in Richmond Hill, Ont., in honour of the mothers of Iran. The rally was aptly titled “Mothers of Revolution.”

During the event, politicians, Jewish allies, and prominent Iranian figures spoke. The mood was sombre and mournful, a stark contrast to the usual feeling of hope that generally fills crowds of thousands hoping for the best possible outcome in the conflict affecting their homeland.

BREAKING 🚨: According to eyewitnesses, a man began ramming cars with his vehicle toward the end of the Iran 🇮🇷 rally in Richmond Hill. After hitting several cars, he pulled out the flag of the Islamic Republic and began waving it.

He then appeared to fake a medical emergency… pic.twitter.com/Gvgd4FNOir — Scarlett Grace (@ScarlettGrace92) May 10, 2026

The mood only worsened with the events that played out at the end of the rally. When the crowd was leaving the rally location at Richmond Hill Library and people were moving towards their cars, chaos erupted.

Seeing the crowd moving frantically and hearing screams, I ran towards the commotion. I saw a man next to his car being berated by the crowd while York Regional Police slowly moved in.

I began asking witnesses what had happened. According to eyewitness accounts, the man, who had been present on the outskirts of the event for its duration, got into his car as people were beginning to leave and began ramming his vehicle into rally-goers’ cars.

Thankfully, he only hit about two vehicles before the crowd began to encircle him to stop him.

He then exited his vehicle, pulled out the flag of the Islamic Republic, and began circling his car while waving it. As the crowd moved toward him, York Regional Police finally approached the scene.

At that point, the alleged perpetrator fell to the ground in what appeared to be some kind of medical emergency and began shaking and convulsing.

This did not last long, however, and when he got back to his feet, he was eventually cuffed, and carried away in a police vehicle, leaving behind his car, the vehicles he had allegedly hit, and a crowd of extremely emotional Iranians questioning how something like this could possibly be happening in Canada.

WATCH:



Angry mob forms around an Islamic Republic supporter and his car during an anti-Iranian regime demonstration.



Police and private security are outnumbered as protesters— mostly shouting in Farsi— close in around the vehicle.



One man snatches the Islamic Republic flag,… pic.twitter.com/EhfvW3Se4F — Caryma Sa'd - Lawyer + Political Satirist (@CarymaRules) May 10, 2026

Chaotic scene at Free Iran “Mothers of Revolution” gathering as a man waving an Islamic Republic flag clashed with the Anti-Regime protesters.



He’s flag was grabbed, trampled and thrown onto the ground during the altercation. pic.twitter.com/8ZQZfHe9u1 — RealityDocu (@realitydocu) May 10, 2026

York Regional Police have now released additional details regarding the alleged attack at the Richmond Hill rally. They are asking any witnesses to come forward with any information, including “anyone who has video footage, including dashcam, cell phone, or security recordings from the area around the time of the incident.”

𝗬𝗼𝗿𝗸 𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗣𝗼𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗮𝘀𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗮𝗻𝘆 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗲𝘀 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝘆𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗱𝗮𝘆’𝘀 𝘃𝗲𝗵𝗶𝗰𝗹𝗲 𝗮𝘀𝘀𝗮𝘂𝗹𝘁 𝗶𝗻 𝗥𝗶𝗰𝗵𝗺𝗼𝗻𝗱 𝗛𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝘁𝗼 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗳𝗼𝗿𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗮𝗻𝘆 𝗶𝗻𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻, including “anyone who has video… — Scarlett Grace (@ScarlettGrace92) May 11, 2026

According to police, the suspect allegedly struck a food delivery driver who was not even involved in the demonstration before hitting another vehicle while attempting to flee the scene.

Police also say that he stopped his vehicle to yell threats at demonstrators before being taken into custody. The question is, how did he have time do that? Why was he not apprehended instantly? The victim was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

Anti-Iranian-regime protester snatches flag of the Islamic Republic of Iran from man accused of driving into the demonstration.



He snaps the flagpole in half then stomps on it.



📸 May 10, 2026#Toronto #ProtestMania pic.twitter.com/UYUVGONcK9 — Caryma Sa'd - Lawyer + Political Satirist (@CarymaRules) May 11, 2026

But that was not the end of the chaos.

Afterwards, someone allegedly became uncomfortable with Caryma Sa'd’s videographer, Lee, filming the events and began accusing him of being affiliated with the IRGC.

Since the crowd had just witnessed violence from someone who could very likely be affiliated with the regime in Iran (we have at least 700 IRGC agents freely operating in Canada, some outlets say upwards of 1,000, and human rights activists say it is even more), the defensive mood was understandable, though clearly misdirected.

WATCH:



As police questioned the man accused of driving into anti-Iranian regime protesters, several people willingly spoke to our camera, alleging the Iranian regime supporter had deliberately driven into protesters.



At some point, the crowd’s anger suddenly shifted to a new… https://t.co/dVVHCWxBHl pic.twitter.com/jd4KF7USOF — Caryma Sa'd - Lawyer + Political Satirist (@CarymaRules) May 10, 2026

He was then asked by several security personnel, and even police, to leave the scene because he was supposedly causing a disturbance. It was an unfortunate but understandable turn of events given the severity of the attack that had just occurred, but people were clearly directing their aggression toward independent media who were only there to cover the event, as I was.

WATCH:



The anti-Iranian-regime crowd’s rage towards the Islamic Republic supporter quickly transferred to my videographer after someone falsely labeled him an “IRGC terrorist.”



A mob is dangerous regardless of cause or ideology. Once restraint and independent judgment collapse,… https://t.co/74YvzTitC7 pic.twitter.com/4KP9AeNus4 — Caryma Sa'd - Lawyer + Political Satirist (@CarymaRules) May 11, 2026

Iranians work quickly. The identity of the man who allegedly perpetrated the attack has already been found and posted across social media.

The Pro-IRGC Iranian who rammed his car into Iranian protestors today has been identified as Mehran Mohagheghi, an Audit Senior for Grunwald & Co. Chartered Professional Accountants.https://t.co/RSwIkL1Vea pic.twitter.com/jxbQuVzDfr — Shabnam شبنم I'm HamsedaCA👑✝️✡️🎗 (@ShabnamHamseda) May 11, 2026

Mehran Mohagheghi, who allegedly works in accounting for Grunwald and Co., has reportedly been identified through videos from the event. His Instagram account has since been deactivated.

What will the consequences of this attack be? Thankfully, no one was severely hurt, but there has been a clear escalation in attacks targeting the Jewish and Iranian communities.

Iranians will not be deterred. If anything, this only makes them more determined to stand against supporters of the regime that has destroyed so many lives.

But they are in Canada and should not have to face attacks reminiscent of those back home in what is supposedly a free country.

This is a direct result of the lack of police enforcement against open supporters of terrorist regimes in our country. And it will likely only get worse.