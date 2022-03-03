Rick Hillier wants to send Canadian CF-18s to shoot down Russian aircraft
On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, we looked at the Canadian reaction to the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.
Here's a bit of what Ezra had to say about the retired general Rick Hillier's comments on the invasion:
“If I’m hearing him right, he wants Canada to lead the way in fighting Russia. Canada. I like Canada. I like it a lot. But we are very, very far away from Russia. And our Air Force’s fighter jets are CF-18s. Which were first delivered to us in 1983. And then we bought some of Australia’s used F-18s when they got rid of them to buy new jets.
“We were supposed to get new jets, the modern F-35 jet. But Trudeau nixed those. So Rick Hillier wants to send our Canadian CF-18s, almost 40 years old — next year is the 40th anniversary — and he wants to lead the battle into Ukraine, to shoot down any Russian aircraft — a no fly zone applies not just to helicopters but to jets.”
