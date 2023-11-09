Liberals avoid dealing with real crime, continue to pursue gun grabs against firearms community
Rick Igercich joined Sheila Gunn Reid to discuss his recent Senate testimony on the Liberals' firearms policies.
This is just an excerpt from The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Wednesdays @ 9 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on November 8, 2023.
On last night's episode of The Gunn Show, Sheila Gunn Reid was joined by Rick Igercich of Canada's National Firearms Association to discuss his recent Senate testimony and what gun owners can do to fight back against the Liberals' gun grab efforts.
In Rick's appearance on the show two weeks ago, he and Sheila discussed the then-upcoming testimony about the human cost of the Liberals' gun legislation. "I watched your testimony and I think you did exactly what you intended to do, and that is to make the victims of the firearms compensation something more than just a bunch of numbers to the pencil-pushers in the bureaucracy," Sheila said.
Rick spoke about how he aimed to do something different in testimony.
Responding to anti-gun witnesses who called members of the firearms community xenophobic and misogynistic, his goal was "to go out there and show people that we're just everyday people that like what we do," he said. "We're proud of what we have and we want to keep our personal property."
Law-abiding firearms owners now find themselves under threat from the Liberal government, rather than politicians going after actual criminals. "They really don't want to do the tough thing of dealing with crime in progressive-run cities in this country," said Sheila.
