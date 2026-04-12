'Rise up now:' Tommy Robinson's encouragement to Irish patriots

Ezra Levant speaks with independent journalist Tommy Robinson for his thoughts on the ongoing farmer and trucker uprising in Ireland as they push back against fuel taxes.

Ezra Levant
  |   April 12, 2026   |   Be the first to comment

Written by Rebel News Staff

British activist Tommy Robinson is voicing support for ongoing unrest in Ireland, calling it a potential turning point for political movements across Europe.

In an interview with Ezra, Robinson said he was not surprised by the developments, citing what he described as long-standing frustration among the Irish public.

He characterized the situation as a response to government actions, accusing officials of “working against the interests of their people.”

Robinson suggested the protests could inspire similar movements elsewhere in Europe, urging demonstrators to continue their efforts.

“This is far bigger than Ireland,” he said, adding that success in challenging government policy could have ripple effects internationally.

To see more of our coverage on the ground in Ireland and to support our journalism, please consider donating at http://TheTruthAboutIreland.com

The Truth About Ireland

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Ezra Levant has travelled to Dublin, Ireland to report firsthand on a growing protest movement led by truckers, farmers, and other working people. As governments and legacy media shape their own narratives, Ezra's mission is to speak directly with those involved and present their voices, unfiltered and in full context. At a moment of rising political tension, Ezra is on the ground to provide independent journalism so the public can see events as they unfold, not just how they’re portrayed by the mainstream press.

 

 

Ezra Levant

Rebel Commander

Ezra Levant is the founder and owner of Rebel News and the host of The Ezra Levant ShowHe is the author of multiple best-selling books, including Ethical Oil, The Libranos, China Virus, and most recently, Trudeau's Secret Plan.

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