'Rise up now:' Tommy Robinson's encouragement to Irish patriots

Written by Rebel News Staff

British activist Tommy Robinson is voicing support for ongoing unrest in Ireland, calling it a potential turning point for political movements across Europe.

In an interview with Ezra, Robinson said he was not surprised by the developments, citing what he described as long-standing frustration among the Irish public.

He characterized the situation as a response to government actions, accusing officials of “working against the interests of their people.”

Robinson suggested the protests could inspire similar movements elsewhere in Europe, urging demonstrators to continue their efforts.

“This is far bigger than Ireland,” he said, adding that success in challenging government policy could have ripple effects internationally.

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