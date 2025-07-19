Rod Giltaca: Will the Liberals finally pivot away from targeting lawful gun owners?

Canada’s crime wave has only increased under the Liberal government due to its catch-and-release bail policies. In the city of Hamilton alone, two innocent bystanders have been struck and killed in two separate shootings, one as recently as Friday, July 11.

When asked about the incident and the growing frequency of similar violent acts, Prime Minister Mark Carney assured Canadians that bail reform is on the way. “We have commitments on that. We're working with the provinces on those issues… You can expect legislation from this government in the fall.”

On Friday’s Rebel Roundtable livestream, Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies spoke to Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights CEO Rod Giltaca, who weighed in on what he expects to see from the Carney Liberals in the fall.

“There is a little bit of signalling that's been going on with Carney and the rest of the Liberals, that they may take their foot off the gas on persecuting licensed gun owners and pursuing only licensed gun owners' firearms while leaving criminals alone,” said Rod Giltaca. “But I guess we'll have to see. And certainly, legislation that puts repeat offenders behind bars, or worse, in my opinion, would be welcome.

Prime Minister Carney also emphasized his government’s commitment to securing the border and stopping the flow of illegal firearms coming in from the United States—something Sheila Gunn Reid labelled “a rare moment of honesty.”

“It is interesting to hear the Liberals finally admit that the majority of crime guns are coming across the border, that the Liberals have left basically like a sieve,” said Sheila. “But will they stop pursuing us? I don’t know.”

“These people are not going to stop the bans. We're going to be very fortunate if they don't move forward with the buyback,” responded Rod. “But there are a lot of good reasons for Carney to start the pivot… away from licensed gun owners because, you know, for a buyback, they're going to spend probably $5 billion when the country can least afford it—which of course blows up all of his fiscal aspirations.”

He went on: “If they stop harassing us, let us use our firearms, even if they don't allow more in the country, save all that money, turn on the criminals — they could really pull their reputation out of the fire.”