🔴 Ford urges Poilievre to be liberal, Canada’s crime spikes, Quebec church burns | Rebel Roundtable

Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at Ontario Premier Doug Ford urging Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre to “avoid the hardcore right” to defeat the Carney Liberals, fuelling more speculation about a rift between the provincial and federal Conservatives.

Plus, more incidents of violent crime are happening in major cities across the country. What are officials doing to address Canada's spiking crime problem?

And finally, a fire gutted the Église Saint-Ours church in Quebec, with the historic church becoming the latest Christian place of worship to go up in flames following the debunked 2021 claim of unmarked mass graves at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.

