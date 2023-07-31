Real Rukshan and Ezra Levant to join Avi Yemini book launch tour Downunder

Independent journalist Rukshan Fernando and Rebel News boss Ezra Levant will join Avi Yemini in New Zealand and Australia.

  By Rebel News
  July 31, 2023
  • News

Independent journalist Rukshan Fernando is set to join Avi Yemini on his upcoming book tour, starting in New Zealand and then Australia, alongside Rebel News boss Ezra Levant, who will be flying in from Canada.

Following the recent overturn of his unlawful New Zealand travel ban, Avi is gearing up for the official launch after being sensationally blocked from entering the country last year to cover protests in the nation's capital.

During a recent episode of their show The Opposition Podcast, Rukshan shared his plan to attend all three book launches.

The events are slated for Auckland and Wellington in New Zealand on August 25th and 26th, respectively, and Melbourne, Australia, on August 27th.

The tour will give fans a chance to engage with the trio as well as offering signed copies of Avi's best-selling book, A Rebel From The Start, which soared to the top of Amazon's Australian and New Zealand bookstores only a day after release.

The book offers a candid account of Avi's life, detailing his battles with drug addiction during his troubled teenage years, his redemptive journey through the Israeli army, and his return to Australia. 

Avi's Australian book launch is particularly noteworthy, as it marks his first in his home city of Melbourne.

For more information on the tour and to reserve your ticket, visit RebelFromTheStart.com.

