Rwandan refugee receives life sentence for murdering ex-wife

Rwandan refugee Ramadhan Nizigiyimana, 33, received a life sentence for a "callous and violent" murder in Windsor and faces likely deportation upon parole or sentence completion in Canada.

Nizigiyimana pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in April for fatally stabbing his estranged wife at a party, reported CTV News. He had faced assault and threat charges against her and was under a restraining order when she died in October 2021.

Justice Maria Carroccia sentenced Nizigiyimana to life in prison with no chance of parole for 14 years, stating the "callous and violent act has deprived their children of their mother."

The judge's sentence was a compromise between the prosecution and defence requests. Both praised Carroccia's decision as "balanced," "tailor-made," "entirely fair and reasoned."

Crown Attorney Jayme Lesperance requested a sentence of 15 to 18 years, while defence lawyer Patricia Brown argued for 10 years. The maximum possible sentence was 25 years. A sentence of life in prison is mandatory for second-degree murder.

REPORT: Rwandan refugee Ramadhan Nizigiyimana was out on bail for assaulting his common-law partner when he brutally murdered her, and now Canadians are stuck paying for his lifetime hotel stay in prison. pic.twitter.com/Dh8zKXllFs — Wiretap Media (@WiretapMediaCa) July 14, 2025

Brown expressed relief outside court, citing the troubling uncertainty. She also highlighted Nizigiyimana's serious mental disorders, making him vulnerable in a traditional penal system.

Nizigiyimana, incarcerated since his arrest for murder, will be transferred to federal prison following his sentencing. Justice Carroccia previously deemed Nizigiyimana mentally fit for trial.

Lesperance hopes the decision provides closure for the victim's loved ones and community, calling the incident a "brutal murder" and an "abhorrent femicide."

Nizigiyimana violated release terms by contacting his wife, planning an attack, and arming himself with a 10-inch knife.

Carroccia also cited mitigating factors: remorse, a guilty plea, and severe mental health struggles. Nizigiyimana, diagnosed with schizophrenia, has been at Waypoint Centre for Mental Health for two years.

Nizigiyimana, originally from Rwanda, could be deported at some point, Brown said.