South Australian Liberal senator Leah Blyth has quit the Liberals and joined Pauline Hanson's One Nation, taking the party's Senate numbers from four to five and giving it its first senator from that state.

In a joint statement with Hanson on Thursday, Blyth said: "The Albanese Government is running this country into the ground. But I can no longer in good conscience tell Australians that the Liberal Party can save this country."

"Australia is a country worth fighting for. I want our children to grow up proud of their country, with the freedom and opportunity to build a better life. I am joining Pauline Hanson and the One Nation team to fight for that future."

One Nation, she said, "has never shied away from confronting the uncomfortable truths facing our nation. They are the only party with the bold ideas needed to turn this country around." News reports of the same statement said she pointed to growing government spending, "excessive" immigration and net zero policies.

One Nation's official account welcomed her on Thursday morning, saying the "political earthquake is growing" and that politicians across the country were asking "whether their party still stands for anything, or whether it's time to jump ship."

One Nation welcomes Senator Leah Blyth with open arms.



The political earthquake is growing.



Politicians across the country are asking themselves whether their party still stands for anything, or whether it’s time to jump ship.#onenation pic.twitter.com/1dscEEi0Sm — One Nation Australia (@OneNationAus) November 25, 2026

Hanson said Blyth's decision "will resonate with Australians who have supported the Liberals for years and feel the party has abandoned them." Australians wanted "immigration brought under control, affordable energy and a government that stops wasting their money," she said, and "the growing One Nation team will offer Australians exactly that." Hanson said Blyth "will be One Nation's first South Australian senator and will build on One Nation's expanding support within the state."

Blyth was chosen by the Parliament of South Australia on 6 February 2025, under section 15 of the Constitution, to replace Simon Birmingham after he resigned. Her term runs to 30 June 2028. She was not elected at the 2025 federal election, and changing parties does not by itself vacate a Senate seat. She remains a senator for South Australia unless she resigns. Until Thursday she was the Coalition's Shadow Assistant Minister for Defence Infrastructure, a role she has held since 17 February 2026. News reports describe her as the immediate past president of the South Australian Liberals.

On the official Senate composition last published on 14 May 2026, the Coalition held 27 seats and One Nation four. After Blyth's move, those figures are 26 and five. Labor and the Greens together still hold 40 of the 76 votes, a majority on their own, so the defection does not by itself switch the balance of power in the chamber. Of South Australia's 12 senators, four are now Liberals, five are Labor, two are Greens and one is One Nation.

The only previous sitting Coalition parliamentarian to defect to One Nation is Barnaby Joyce, the Nationals member for New England, who resigned from his old party on 27 November 2025 and formally joined One Nation on 8 December 2025. David Farley's victory in Farrer on 9 May this year sits beside that as electoral momentum, but it was a by-election win, not a defection. Farley stood as a One Nation candidate and took the seat from the Liberals after Sussan Ley resigned.

Hanson had already hinted at a new arrival on Wednesday evening, posting a video of a steak cooking on a sandwich press, the same gag she used before Joyce crossed. News reports said she told viewers to keep guessing who it was for.

Here’s a tip for cooking a steak on your sandwich press. pic.twitter.com/fDV8ETkuY1 — Pauline Hanson 🇦🇺 (@PaulineHansonOz) November 25, 2026

Speaking later on 2GB, Hanson said Blyth had approached her and was frustrated that she could not see the Liberals under Angus Taylor turning the economy around. Joyce, on Radio National Breakfast, said he was "very, very, very enthusiastic and welcoming about it." Cory Bernardi posted a near-identical welcome 39 seconds after One Nation's official account.

One Nation welcomes SA Senator Leah Blyth with open arms.



The political earthquake is growing.



Politicians across the country are asking themselves whether their party still stands for anything, or whether it’s time to jump ship.#onenation pic.twitter.com/UHM324r6dR — Bernardi (@corybernardi) November 25, 2026

The move comes as a Newspoll of 1,229 voters, taken from 16 to 19 November and published on 22 November, had Labor and One Nation on 27 per cent each, the Coalition on 22 and the Greens on 14.

Nationals leader Matt Canavan, also on Radio National Breakfast, called the defection disappointing and said it "smacks of self-interest." He argued that people were entitled to feel let down when someone "elected by them ticking a party box, changes parties after the election." Blyth was appointed under section 15 to finish Birmingham's term, and was not elected in 2025.