Sam Cooper: Carney has 'scaled up' Trudeau-era foreign interference

On Tuesday’s episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host Sheila Gunn Reid was joined by Sam Cooper of the Bureau to discuss his latest op-ed on foreign interference.

Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo recently warned attendees at the Canada Strong and Free Network conference about Canada’s vulnerability to foreign interference, enabled by government inaction. It’s an issue Cooper says he has been sounding the alarm on for years.

“As he said, the enemy is inside our gates,” said Cooper. “The U.S. government has laws — there are a number of prosecutions, right now, against Chinese agents — but Canada does not.”

Cooper argued that the foreign interference revealed under Justin Trudeau’s government has, in fact, worsened under Mark Carney.

He pointed to the memorandum of understanding between the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and China’s Ministry of Public Security, which was signed quietly by Carney during a January visit to Beijing.

The Ministry of Public Security is the same Chinese agency alleged to have operated secret Chinese police stations in Canada, sent covert agents into the country, and recruited Chinese-language journalists to monitor dissidents.

“[These are] extremely egregious violations of Canada’s sovereignty, and here we now have Carney making a deal with that very same Chinese police service that my reporting exposed,” said Cooper. “Carney has just hit the reset button. He’s acting like he’s a new government; he’s not. He’s continued what Trudeau has done and scaled it up.”