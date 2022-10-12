EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Miller on Pastor Artur's upcoming legal battles after trespass charges DROPPED

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password democracy if required Cheques made out to The Democracy Fund:

PO Box 61035 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 🚨 For E-transfer and cheque donations, please include the following legally required information: Full name

Email address

Full address

If making a corporate or business contribution, the corporation or business' name

Yesterday, I had the great pleasure of breaking the news that Pastor Artur Pawlowski was found not guilty for the charges originating from an incident at a Calgary-area Shoppers Drug Mart in December 2021.

Pastor Artur was accused of trespassing and disturbing the peace while trying to pick up his mail from the post office inside the store. Despite carrying a medical mask exemption, the pastor was denied service at the Canada Post location inside the Shoppers Drug Mart.

If you followed along with my live tweets, you saw very quickly how the Crown's narrative against Pastor Art was quickly dismantled by Artur's defence lawyer, Sarah Miller.

With court adjourned, and another victory win for the books, I sat down with Miller and Pastor Artur for a more in-depth look at the day's court proceedings, as well as some information about his hearings to come. If you'd like to help fund Pastor Artur's legal battles, you can go to SaveArtur.com, where you will be eligible to receive a tax deductible receipt for your donation.