Sask mom of six destroys gender activists in speech at One Million March For Children

Lise Merle, a pro-child, pro-woman advocate and lifelong resident of the land of the living skies, delivered a scathing speech directed at the latest crop of radical sex activists infecting Canada's kids with the mind virus of gender confusion.

Regina: As opposed to the half dozen pro-child mutilation activists in front of the legislature, 100s of parents are gathering on the lawn as part of the One Million March 4 Children. https://t.co/vG52LOiZxk



📸 @SheilaGunnReid pic.twitter.com/eJqtnEA5yH — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) September 20, 2023

In her emotional speech, Lise detailed the pernicious ways low-income children are being exposed to sinister, highly sexualized materials as part of Canada's subsidized daycare programs administered by organizations like the YCWA.

Lise was one of thousands of concerned parents, grandparents and citizens who rallied in Regina on September 20 in support of the Saskatchewan government's efforts to protect parent consent in the classrooms of the province.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe explains why he's using the notwithstanding clause to protect parental rights in the province as his government fights against secret gender transitions in schools.https://t.co/OixkesAIc1 pic.twitter.com/xdtf583dhk — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) October 2, 2023

