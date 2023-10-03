Sask mom of six destroys gender activists in speech at One Million March For Children

Lise Merle was one of thousands of concerned parents, grandparents and citizens who rallied in Regina on September 20.

Remove Ads

Lise Merle, a pro-child, pro-woman advocate and lifelong resident of the land of the living skies, delivered a scathing speech directed at the latest crop of radical sex activists infecting Canada's kids with the mind virus of gender confusion.

In her emotional speech, Lise detailed the pernicious ways low-income children are being exposed to sinister, highly sexualized materials as part of Canada's subsidized daycare programs administered by organizations like the YCWA.

Lise was one of thousands of concerned parents, grandparents and citizens who rallied in Regina on September 20 in support of the Saskatchewan government's efforts to protect parent consent in the classrooms of the province.

To sign the Rebel News petition against secrets and sexualization in the nation's classrooms, visit www.StopClassroomGrooming.com.

Saskatchewan Canada Education Gender News Analysis Stop Classroom Grooming
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
stop_classroom_grooming_ocp_email_redirect
  • By Tamara Ugolini

SEND AN EMAIL!

Fill out the form on this page to send an email directly to the Ministers of Education of Canada's provinces and territories demanding they intervene to protect our kids from radical woke ideology, sexualization and grooming.

Stop Classroom Grooming!

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.