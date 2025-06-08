WATCH: Saskies show up for separation talks in Regina

Saskatchewan and Alberta are increasingly pushing for more autonomy due to discontent with federal energy and agriculture policies.

Prime Minister Mark Carney's recent visit was met with skepticism, as many doubt he will bring real change. That sentiment held at the Regina town hall.

There's a strong desire for Western provinces to control their destiny, either independently or with greater autonomy within Canada. Many feel the West is overlooked and unfairly treated, with decisions favoring central Canada.

There's fear of being left behind, with many recalling a better past. Talk of Alberta holding a separation referendum and Saskatchewan following suit exists.

A Red Deer conference on June 14th will further discuss Western alienation and alternatives to the federal system.