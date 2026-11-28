Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe told delegates to the United Conservative Party’s AGM in Calgary on Friday that a divided conservative movement hands power to the NDP, pointing to his own province’s history and to Alberta’s 2015 election as warnings going into next year’s vote.

Moe thanked Premier Danielle Smith for her leadership and for the invitation. He said the lesson he wanted to share was one Saskatchewan learned the hard way.

“What we saw for far too long in Saskatchewan was a united minority that beat a divided majority every single time.”

Moe said that through the 1990s and 2000s, Saskatchewan’s centre-right split its vote between a Liberal and a Conservative party, and the NDP kept winning.

“We had accidental NDP governments, elected not because most people wanted them, but because the rest of us couldn’t get our act together," said Moe.

He said that began to change in 1997, when eight MLAs, four Conservatives and four Liberals, formed the Saskatchewan Party. The party won government in 2007 and has since won five majorities. Moe said it still debates at conventions, in caucus and around kitchen tables.

“But when the writ drops, we are one team," he said. "Because we remember all too well what the opposition benches felt like.”

Moe then turned to Alberta in 2015. He said the NDP won with 41 percent of the vote while the Progressive Conservatives took 28 percent and the Wildrose Party 24 percent, meaning more than half of Albertans voted for a conservative government.

"The NDP didn't win that election," he said. "Like what happened far too many times in Saskatchewan; we actually beat ourselves."

Moe also pointed to B.C., where he said then-premier David Eby called a snap election believing the conservative movement was divided.

“Within hours, what we saw in British Columbia was conservatives put their differences aside, and they united, and five weeks later B.C. elected a conservative majority government.”

He said having Saskatchewan, Alberta and B.C. all governed by pro-business parties is historic, calling Western Canada “an economic and an energy superpower” with food, fuel, fertilizer, lumber and critical minerals the world wants. But he warned that all of that opportunity can vanish if the West splits again.

“Imagine another accidental NDP government in the West. Imagine a government that once again would side with Ottawa over the interests of the people they actually represent," he said. "We’ve seen that movie. I saw it firsthand. I know how it ends.”

Moe said delegates should debate and disagree this weekend, calling it healthy, but asked them to consider a choice before they leave.

“Would you like to form government or would you like to have another accidental NDP government in Alberta?"

He closed by urging unity.

“When the debate is done, when we come together, we vote united," said Moe. "Alberta is a great province governed by a great party and led by a great premier, and I’m asking you to stay united… and never let the NDP govern in this province again.”