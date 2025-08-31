Sean Feucht rocks the house in Saskatoon with minimal protest

A Christian rock concert in Saskatoon, featuring Sean Feucht, drew over a thousand attendees and was met with a small protest from "rainbow mafia" activists.

Despite efforts from Mayor Cynthia Block to incite opposition, the protest was minimal as many activists were out of town.

The concert proceeded without incident, reinforcing the idea that "public safety" is often invoked by authorities to shut down events from the political right, but not the left.

This highlights a double standard, where concerns about safety are raised for conservative gatherings, but not for events like Palestinian marches or LGBTQ+ parades, which are often more offensive to some.

Conversely, the Irish band Kneecap, named after an IRA torture method, receives full Canadian government support. Radio silence from Public Safety Canada.

The principle that "safety must not be the altar upon which we sacrifice our freedoms" is crucial in these situations, as "safety concerns" are often used to suppress dissenting viewpoints.

Let Us Worship emerged in response to Canada's oppressive COVID-19 lockdowns. Though the pandemic ended, anti-Christian bias persists.