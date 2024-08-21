WATCH: Senate REJECTS motion to help babies left for dead

E-transfer (Canada):

The Australian Senate has voted down a motion that sought to provide medical care for babies born alive after failed abortions.

The motion, which was supported by 18 senators but opposed by 32, has ignited a fierce debate over the treatment of newborns in such circumstances.

Dr Joanna Howe, a long-time advocate for the motion, expressed disbelief at the outcome.

"99% of Australians would support the idea that if a baby survives an abortion, they should be treated as a person under the law," she said.

She criticised the Senate, noting that this vote reveals a significant disconnect between the views of regular Australian citizens and their elected representatives.

BREAKING: 32 Senators just voted against giving equal treatment to all Australian newborns. Only 18 Senators voted for this. @AustralianLabor and @Greens voted unanimously against birth equality, as did 4 Liberals (Kovacic, Bragg, Hume and Birmingham). This is absolutely… pic.twitter.com/e5gCN72oOj — Dr Joanna Howe (@ProfJoannaHowe) August 20, 2024

The motion was inspired by testimony from Queensland midwife Louise Adsett, who shared harrowing stories of babies born alive after late-term abortions and left to die without medical intervention. Adsett described instances where these infants, born as early as 15 weeks, were left in cold surgical trays, struggling for life.

Despite the motion's focus on providing palliative care to these vulnerable newborns, it remarkbly faced strong opposition.

Dr Howe condemned the vote, labelling it as "heartless, cruel, and barbaric." She highlighted that this issue is not about abortion itself but about ensuring basic humane treatment for newborns.

The rejection of the motion has sparked widespread calls for greater transparency and accountability from lawmakers on matters of life and human rights.