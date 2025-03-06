WATCH: Senator GRILLED over wild claims about Mossad infiltration in Australia

Rebel News journalist Avi Yemini confronts Senator Gerard Rennick over controversial allegations regarding Israeli intelligence in Australia.

Rebel News reporter Avi Yemini confronted Senator Gerard Rennick over his claim that Israeli intelligence agency Mossad may have infiltrated News Corp and that a politician could have betrayed Australia to Israel.

The debate was sparked by a Daily Telegraph stunt at an Egyptian café, where a Jewish man wore a Star of David cap to gauge reactions amid rising antisemitism, leading Rennick to accuse the media of deliberately inflaming tensions.

Rennick suggested Mossad might have orchestrated the event, citing past incidents like the Lavon Affair, but provided no evidence linking the agency to Australian media. Yemini pushed back, arguing that blaming Mossad fuels dangerous narratives and that the café incident was more likely the result of local tensions rather than a grand conspiracy.

