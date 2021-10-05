Senior citizen VIOLENTLY arrested for protest at Vancouver restaurant

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More

67-year-old Vancouver resident Drew Truebits alleges that he incurred injuries after a violent takedown by a police officer and an alleged Earls restaurant employee.

On September 24, Drew and Dan Johnston went to an Earls location to protest against the vaccination requirement for dining at restaurants. But things didn’t go according to the plan when Drew stepped inside.

The Vancouver police say they were flagged down by staff to deal with a group of men who refused to display their vaccination status upon entry. The police allege that “When staff had asked the group to leave the business, the men became verbally aggressive, belligerent, and physically resisted staff.”

Drew received a “failure to comply with food and liquor license” related ticket for $250. Even though the police allege that he resisted staff physically, he did not face any criminal charges.

The restaurant chain has refused to comment on the issue, an alleged violent takedown of a senior citizen who attempted to enter this restaurant without presenting his vaccine passport.

