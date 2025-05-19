Peter McCaffrey: Separation is Appealing Because Canada is Broken

Peter McCaffrey, president and founder of the Alberta Institute, is a UK-born, New Zealand-raised, Albertan, and policy expert focused on government overreach. He leads initiatives like Project Federation, pushing for a freer, leaner Alberta by tracking municipal voting records and federal power grabs.

McCaffrey explained the Alberta Institute has two main projects: Project Confederation, addressing federal constitutional and policy changes needing intergovernmental agreement, and the Free Alberta Strategy, concentrating on unilateral provincial actions like the Sovereignty Act.

He reflected on the growing sentiment for separation, noting a post-election poll increase from 25% to 36%, but emphasizing the need to reach 50%. He countered media narratives that this sentiment is solely due to the Conservative election loss, arguing it's a realization that fixing Canada has become more difficult, making separation relatively more appealing.

Drawing on his experience at the Manning Centre conferences, McCaffrey highlighted a growing but incomplete understanding among conservatives across Canada regarding Alberta's feelings of alienation, particularly concerning equalization payments, where the significant per-person cost is often underestimated. He concluded that effectively explaining Alberta's issues is crucial for potential change.