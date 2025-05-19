Peter McCaffrey: Separation is Appealing Because Canada is Broken

Fixing Canada has become so difficult that separation is now a real possibility, says McCaffrey.

Rebel News
  |   May 19, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

Peter McCaffrey, president and founder of the Alberta Institute, is a UK-born, New Zealand-raised, Albertan, and policy expert focused on government overreach. He leads initiatives like Project Federation, pushing for a freer, leaner Alberta by tracking municipal voting records and federal power grabs.

McCaffrey explained the Alberta Institute has two main projects: Project Confederation, addressing federal constitutional and policy changes needing intergovernmental agreement, and the Free Alberta Strategy, concentrating on unilateral provincial actions like the Sovereignty Act.

He reflected on the growing sentiment for separation, noting a post-election poll increase from 25% to 36%, but emphasizing the need to reach 50%. He countered media narratives that this sentiment is solely due to the Conservative election loss, arguing it's a realization that fixing Canada has become more difficult, making separation relatively more appealing.

Drawing on his experience at the Manning Centre conferences, McCaffrey highlighted a growing but incomplete understanding among conservatives across Canada regarding Alberta's feelings of alienation, particularly concerning equalization payments, where the significant per-person cost is often underestimated. He concluded that effectively explaining Alberta's issues is crucial for potential change.

Please help Rebel News stand up for the West!

Latest News

Ottawa’s been screwing the West for decades — Trudeau's carbon taxes, Carney’s smug elitism, and laws like Bill C-69 that sabotage our prosperity. The message from the East? Shut up, pay up, and stay in your place. We’re done with that. And we think you are too. That's why Rebel News is launching a campaign to give Albertans and the West a voice — and we need your help to kick it off. Please help us fund a province-wide poll on Alberta independence, emergency townhalls, and fearless journalism that tells the truth about how badly Ottawa treats the West. If you're fed up with being trampled by the Laurentian elite, chip in now. We’re not taking it anymore!

Amount
$
DONATE

Rebel News

Staff

Articles written by staff at Rebel News to help tell the other side of the story. 

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.